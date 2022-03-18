|YALE
|PUR
6:29 - 2nd Half
YALE
46
PUR
70
|Starters
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|M. Knowling F
|4-9
|0-0
|5
|2
|1
|8
|EJ Jarvis F
|3-8
|0-1
|1
|2
|4
|6
|B. Mbeng G
|1-1
|0-0
|1
|2
|3
|2
|A. Swain G
|7-17
|1-5
|3
|2
|0
|15
|J. Gabbidon G
|1-5
|0-3
|4
|3
|3
|2
|Starters
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|M. Gillis F
|2-5
|0-1
|3
|2
|0
|4
|Z. Edey C
|4-7
|0-0
|9
|1
|2
|16
|J. Ivey G
|6-13
|3-6
|4
|1
|0
|22
|E. Hunter Jr. G
|1-2
|1-2
|5
|2
|1
|4
|S. Stefanovic G
|2-8
|2-8
|0
|4
|0
|6
|TBS
|1
|2
|T
|Yale
|33
|13
|46
|Purdue
|46
|24
|70
|TEAM
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Wisconsin
|15-5
|-
|24-7
|Illinois
|15-5
|-
|22-9
|Purdue
|14-6
|1
|27-7
|Iowa
|12-8
|3
|26-10
|Ohio State
|12-8
|3
|20-11
|Rutgers
|12-8
|3
|18-14
|Michigan State
|11-9
|4
|22-12
|Michigan
|11-9
|4
|18-14
|Indiana
|9-11
|6
|21-14
|Northwestern
|7-13
|8
|15-16
|Maryland
|7-13
|8
|15-17
|Penn State
|7-13
|8
|14-17
|Minnesota
|4-16
|11
|13-17
|Nebraska
|4-16
|11
|10-22
Auburn's Jaylin Williams will have to go through concussion protocol, coach Bruce Pearl said, after the forward was injured in a first-half collision with teammate Walker Kessler during the Tigers' first-round NCAA tournament win.
Loyola Chicago players say they expect 'supportive' postgame emails from team chaplain Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt despite 54-41 loss to Ohio State in the NCAA tournament.
March Madness brings high-stakes college basketball and timely social media trolling. These teams were the best at antagonizing their foes throughout the men's and women's NCAA tournaments.