Yale
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
M. Knowling F4-90-05218
EJ Jarvis F3-80-11246
B. Mbeng G1-10-01232
A. Swain G7-171-532015
J. Gabbidon G1-50-34332
Purdue
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
M. Gillis F2-50-13204
Z. Edey C4-70-091216
J. Ivey G6-133-641022
E. Hunter Jr. G1-21-25214
S. Stefanovic G2-82-80406
Game FlowWin Probability
YALE
PUR
6:29 - 2nd Half

YALE

46

PUR

70

YALE
PUR
PUR 99.9%

YALE

46

PUR

70

Team Stats

  • Field Goal %

    • YALE38.9
    • 46.7PUR

  • Three Point %

    • YALE21.4
    • 35.0PUR

  • Turnovers

    • YALE10
    • 7PUR

  • Rebounds

    • YALE27
    • 33PUR

Game Information

Fiserv Forum
Coverage: TBS
Fiserv Forum
  • Milwaukee, WI
Capacity: 17,341

Recent Plays

Win %:99.9
6:29 - 2nd

Matt Knowling missed Jumper.

46 - 70
6:29
Matt Knowling missed Jumper.
46 - 70
6:33
Matt Knowling Offensive Rebound.
46 - 70
6:33
EJ Jarvis missed Layup.
46 - 70
6:52
Jalen Gabbidon Defensive Rebound.
46 - 70
TBS12T
Yale331346
Purdue462470
