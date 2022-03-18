Virginia Tech
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
K. Aluma F7-100-061315
J. Mutts F3-50-15539
H. Cattoor G2-50-21127
N. Alleyne G1-30-02034
S. Murphy G1-30-04224
Texas
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
T. Allen F4-110-063514
C. Bishop F5-70-030410
C. Ramey G2-81-42018
M. Carr G6-113-518315
A. Jones G6-105-751119
Game FlowWin Probability
VT
TEX
1:30 - 2nd Half

VT

59

TEX

74

Devin Askew made Free Throw.

VT
TEX
TEX 99.9%

VT

59

TEX

74

Devin Askew made Free Throw.

Team Stats

  • Field Goal %

    • VT48.8
    • 45.5TEX

  • Three Point %

    • VT33.3
    • 52.6TEX

  • Turnovers

    • VT13
    • 8TEX

  • Rebounds

    • VT24
    • 27TEX

Game Information

Fiserv Forum
Coverage: TBS
Fiserv Forum
  • Milwaukee, WI
Capacity: 17,341

Recent Plays

Win %:99.9
1:30 - 2nd

Devin Askew made Free Throw.

59 - 74
1:30
Devin Askew made Free Throw.
59 - 74
1:30
Texas Deadball Team Rebound.
59 - 73
1:30
Devin Askew missed Free Throw.
59 - 73
1:30
Foul on Justyn Mutts.
59 - 73
TBS12T
Virginia Tech323062
Texas344074
Data is currently unavailable.