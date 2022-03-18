Loyola Chicago
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
C. Knight F2-30-02014
A. Uguak F1-30-10012
B. Norris G0-30-31100
T. Hall G0-10-12020
L. Williamson G0-20-22200
Ohio State
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
E.J. Liddell F0-20-12002
K. Young F2-60-21015
M. Branham G1-10-02102
E. Brown III G1-20-10002
J. Wheeler G0-10-11010

Team Stats

  • Field Goal %

    • LUC27.8
    • 28.6OSU

  • Three Point %

    • LUC11.1
    • 0.0OSU

  • Turnovers

    • LUC5
    • 4OSU

  • Rebounds

    • LUC13
    • 11OSU

Game Information

PPG Paints Arena
Coverage: CBS
PPG Paints Arena
  • Pittsburgh, PA
Capacity: 18,087

Recent Plays

Win %:53.2
6:41 - 1st

Official TV Timeout

11 - 11
6:41
Official TV Timeout
11 - 11
6:41
Foul on Aher Uguak.
11 - 11
7:09
Malaki Branham Defensive Rebound.
11 - 11
7:09
Braden Norris missed Three Point Jumper.
11 - 11
CBS12T
Loyola Chicago1111
Ohio State1111
Data is currently unavailable.