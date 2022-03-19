Michigan
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
C. Houstan F0-30-20010
M. Diabate F5-100-051111
H. Dickinson C7-102-451021
D. Jones G1-30-03312
E. Brooks G3-72-43508
Tennessee
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
B. Huntley-Hatfield F2-40-02004
U. Plavsic F3-70-08019
S. Vescovi G1-51-52223
K. Chandler G5-91-228211
J. James G4-80-443010
Game FlowWin Probability
MICH
TENN
14:07 - 2nd Half

MICH

47

TENN

48

John Fulkerson made Free Throw.

MICH
TENN
TENN 65.4%

MICH

47

TENN

48

John Fulkerson made Free Throw.

Team Stats

  • Field Goal %

    • MICH48.6
    • 44.2TENN

  • Three Point %

    • MICH45.5
    • 18.2TENN

  • Turnovers

    • MICH10
    • 4TENN

  • Rebounds

    • MICH21
    • 24TENN

Game Information

Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Coverage: CBS
Gainbridge Fieldhouse
  • Indianapolis, IN
Capacity: 17,923

Recent Plays

Win %:65.4
14:07 - 2nd

John Fulkerson made Free Throw.

47 - 48
14:07
John Fulkerson made Free Throw.
47 - 48
14:07
Foul on Moussa Diabate.
47 - 47
14:33
Moussa Diabate made Jumper. Assisted by Eli Brooks.
47 - 47
14:57
Kennedy Chandler made Layup.
45 - 47
CBS12T
Michigan321547
Tennessee371148
