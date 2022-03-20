Saint Peter's
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
C. Rupert F3-60-01127
H. Drame F2-40-15014
K. Ndefo F5-100-171115
M. Lee G3-51-33427
D. Banks III G1-61-21134
Murray State
D. Burns F1-20-03032
K. Williams F2-70-131310
J. Hill G4-83-513111
T. Hannibal G1-20-04025
T. Brown G3-122-72308

Team Stats

  • Field Goal %

    • SPU45.0
    • 33.3MUR

  • Three Point %

    • SPU25.0
    • 33.3MUR

  • Turnovers

    • SPU8
    • 9MUR

  • Rebounds

    • SPU27
    • 21MUR

Game Information

Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Coverage: CBS
  • Indianapolis, IN
Capacity: 17,923

Recent Plays

Win %:83.7
11:00 - 2nd

Official TV Timeout

48 - 38
11:00
11:00
Foul on Fousseyni Drame.
11:30
Isiah Dasher made Jumper. Assisted by Matthew Lee.
48 - 38
11:46
Matthew Lee Defensive Rebound.
46 - 38
CBS12T
Saint Peter's321648
Murray State271138
