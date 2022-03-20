|SPU
11:00 - 2nd Half
SPU 83.7%
|Starters
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|C. Rupert F
|3-6
|0-0
|1
|1
|2
|7
|H. Drame F
|2-4
|0-1
|5
|0
|1
|4
|K. Ndefo F
|5-10
|0-1
|7
|1
|1
|15
|M. Lee G
|3-5
|1-3
|3
|4
|2
|7
|D. Banks III G
|1-6
|1-2
|1
|1
|3
|4
|Starters
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|D. Burns F
|1-2
|0-0
|3
|0
|3
|2
|K. Williams F
|2-7
|0-1
|3
|1
|3
|10
|J. Hill G
|4-8
|3-5
|1
|3
|1
|11
|T. Hannibal G
|1-2
|0-0
|4
|0
|2
|5
|T. Brown G
|3-12
|2-7
|2
|3
|0
|8
|CBS
|1
|2
|T
|Saint Peter's
|32
|16
|48
|Murray State
|27
|11
|38
|TEAM
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Murray State
|18-0
|-
|31-2
|Belmont
|15-3
|3
|25-8
|Morehead State
|13-5
|5
|23-11
|Southeast Missouri State
|8-9
|9.5
|14-18
|Tennessee State
|8-10
|10
|14-18
|Austin Peay
|8-10
|10
|12-17
|Tennessee Tech
|7-10
|10.5
|11-21
|SIU Edwardsville
|5-13
|13
|11-21
|UT Martin
|4-14
|14
|8-22
|Eastern Illinois
|3-15
|15
|5-26
The biggest Cinderellas in the tournament are back at it Saturday, as are a litany of blue bloods.
UCLA's Cody Riley hits a dagger 3-pointer late in the second half to secure the win for the Bruins.
Kennedy Chandler sobs in the arms of Juwan Howard after Tennessee is upset by Michigan.