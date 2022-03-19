North Carolina
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
A. Bacot F3-80-06317
B. Manek F3-61-31219
R.J. Davis G5-74-622017
C. Love G1-41-31125
L. Black G1-10-03322
Baylor
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
F. Thamba F0-10-05010
K. Brown G2-40-12005
A. Flagler G3-80-20116
J. Akinjo G2-70-21014
M. Mayer G1-21-11033

Team Stats

  • Field Goal %

    • UNC50.0
    • 40.0BAY

  • Three Point %

    • UNC46.2
    • 20.0BAY

  • Turnovers

    • UNC5
    • 8BAY

  • Rebounds

    • UNC17
    • 16BAY

Game Information

Dickies Arena
Coverage: CBS
  • Fort Worth, TX
Capacity: 13,300

Recent Plays

Win %:80.3
0:00 - 1st

End of 1st half

42 - 29
0:00
0:01
Jeremy Sochan made Free Throw.
42 - 29
0:01
Jeremy Sochan made Free Throw.
42 - 28
0:01
Foul on Caleb Love.
42 - 27
CBS12T
North Carolina4242
Baylor2929
