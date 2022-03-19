|UNC
|BAY
0:00 - 1st Half
UNC
42
BAY
29
End of 1st half
|UNC
|BAY
UNC 80.3%
UNC
42
BAY
29
End of 1st half
|Starters
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|A. Bacot F
|3-8
|0-0
|6
|3
|1
|7
|B. Manek F
|3-6
|1-3
|1
|2
|1
|9
|R.J. Davis G
|5-7
|4-6
|2
|2
|0
|17
|C. Love G
|1-4
|1-3
|1
|1
|2
|5
|L. Black G
|1-1
|0-0
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Starters
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|F. Thamba F
|0-1
|0-0
|5
|0
|1
|0
|K. Brown G
|2-4
|0-1
|2
|0
|0
|5
|A. Flagler G
|3-8
|0-2
|0
|1
|1
|6
|J. Akinjo G
|2-7
|0-2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|M. Mayer G
|1-2
|1-1
|1
|0
|3
|3
|UNC
|BAY
UNC
42
BAY
29
End of 1st half
|UNC
|BAY
UNC
42
BAY
29
End of 1st half
End of 1st half
|CBS
|1
|2
|T
|North Carolina
|42
|42
|Baylor
|29
|29
|TEAM
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Duke
|16-4
|-
|29-6
|North Carolina
|15-5
|1
|25-9
|Notre Dame
|15-5
|1
|24-10
|Miami
|14-6
|2
|24-10
|Wake Forest
|13-7
|3
|24-9
|Virginia
|12-8
|4
|20-13
|Virginia Tech
|11-9
|5
|23-13
|Florida State
|10-10
|6
|17-14
|Syracuse
|9-11
|7
|16-17
|Clemson
|8-12
|8
|17-16
|Louisville
|6-14
|10
|13-19
|Boston College
|6-14
|10
|13-20
|Pittsburgh
|6-14
|10
|11-21
|Georgia Tech
|5-15
|11
|12-20
|NC State
|4-16
|12
|11-21
|TEAM
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Kansas
|14-4
|-
|29-6
|Baylor
|14-4
|-
|27-6
|Texas Tech
|12-6
|2
|26-9
|Texas
|10-8
|4
|22-11
|TCU
|8-10
|6
|21-12
|Oklahoma State
|8-10
|6
|15-15
|Iowa State
|7-11
|7
|21-12
|Oklahoma
|7-11
|7
|19-15
|Kansas State
|6-12
|8
|14-17
|West Virginia
|4-14
|10
|16-17
March Madness brings high-stakes college basketball and timely social media trolling. These teams were the best at antagonizing their foes throughout the men's and women's NCAA tournaments.
Johnny Juzang takes his great NCAA tournament pedigree into a tough matchup against Saint Mary's on Saturday.
The biggest Cinderellas in the tournament are back at it Saturday, as are a litany of blue bloods.