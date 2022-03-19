|CREI
|KU
4:23 - 1st Half
CREI
32
KU
31
Mitch Lightfoot Defensive Rebound.
|Starters
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|R. Hawkins F
|4-6
|3-3
|0
|0
|1
|11
|A. Kaluma F
|3-8
|2-5
|7
|2
|0
|8
|K. Feazell F
|0-3
|0-1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|T. Alexander G
|2-5
|1-1
|1
|7
|0
|5
|A. O'Connell G
|2-3
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|8
|Starters
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|J. Wilson F
|4-10
|0-1
|6
|0
|1
|8
|D. McCormack F
|0-2
|0-0
|3
|0
|0
|2
|D. Harris G
|1-3
|1-2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|C. Braun G
|2-3
|0-0
|3
|3
|1
|6
|O. Agbaji G
|0-4
|0-1
|3
|2
|0
|2
|CBS
|1
|2
|T
|Creighton
|32
|32
|Kansas
|33
|33
|TEAM
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Providence
|14-3
|-
|26-5
|Villanova
|16-4
|+0.5
|27-7
|UConn
|13-6
|2
|23-10
|Creighton
|12-7
|3
|23-11
|Seton Hall
|11-8
|4
|21-11
|Marquette
|11-8
|4
|19-13
|Xavier
|8-11
|7
|19-13
|St. John's
|8-11
|7
|17-15
|DePaul
|6-14
|9.5
|15-16
|Butler
|6-14
|9.5
|14-19
|Georgetown
|0-19
|15
|6-25
|TEAM
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Kansas
|14-4
|-
|29-6
|Baylor
|14-4
|-
|27-7
|Texas Tech
|12-6
|2
|26-9
|Texas
|10-8
|4
|22-11
|TCU
|8-10
|6
|21-12
|Oklahoma State
|8-10
|6
|15-15
|Iowa State
|7-11
|7
|21-12
|Oklahoma
|7-11
|7
|19-15
|Kansas State
|6-12
|8
|14-17
|West Virginia
|4-14
|10
|16-17
— RJ Davis scored a career-high 30 points with a nifty layup while being fouled in overtime, and eighth-seeded North Carolina blew a 25-point second-half lead but still found a way to beat defending champion Baylor 93-86 in the second round of the...
North Carolina blows a 25-point lead in the second half, but manages to hold on for a 93-86 OT win over Baylor.
UNC's Brady Manek is ejected after elbowing Jeremy Sochan in the face while grabbing a rebound.