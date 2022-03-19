Memphis
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
D. Williams F6-120-351412
J. Duren C2-100-07245
L. Quinones G3-51-15027
A. Lomax G4-70-03419
L. Nolley II G1-60-14145
Gonzaga
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
D. Timme F10-151-1144225
C. Holmgren C4-70-39249
J. Strawther G3-110-67226
R. Bolton G6-93-622215
A. Nembhard G5-114-915216
Game FlowWin Probability
MEM
GONZ
Team Stats

  • Field Goal %

    • MEM41.5
    • 51.8GONZ

  • Three Point %

    • MEM20.0
    • 30.8GONZ

  • Turnovers

    • MEM5
    • 7GONZ

  • Rebounds

    • MEM38
    • 38GONZ

Game Information

Moda Center
Coverage: TBS
Moda Center
  • Portland, OR
Capacity: 19,441

Recent Plays

Win %:82.5
2:44 - 2nd

Lester Quinones made Jumper.

69 - 73
2:44
Lester Quinones made Jumper.
69 - 73
3:04
Rasir Bolton made Layup.
67 - 73
3:27
Drew Timme Defensive Rebound.
67 - 71
3:27
Jalen Duren missed Free Throw.
67 - 71
TBS12T
Memphis412869
Gonzaga314273
