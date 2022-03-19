|MEM
|GONZ
2:44 - 2nd Half
MEM
69
GONZ
73
Lester Quinones made Jumper.
|MEM
|GONZ
GONZ 82.5%
MEM
69
GONZ
73
Lester Quinones made Jumper.
|Starters
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|D. Williams F
|6-12
|0-3
|5
|1
|4
|12
|J. Duren C
|2-10
|0-0
|7
|2
|4
|5
|L. Quinones G
|3-5
|1-1
|5
|0
|2
|7
|A. Lomax G
|4-7
|0-0
|3
|4
|1
|9
|L. Nolley II G
|1-6
|0-1
|4
|1
|4
|5
|Starters
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|D. Timme F
|10-15
|1-1
|14
|4
|2
|25
|C. Holmgren C
|4-7
|0-3
|9
|2
|4
|9
|J. Strawther G
|3-11
|0-6
|7
|2
|2
|6
|R. Bolton G
|6-9
|3-6
|2
|2
|2
|15
|A. Nembhard G
|5-11
|4-9
|1
|5
|2
|16
|MEM
|GONZ
MEM
69
GONZ
73
Lester Quinones made Jumper.
|MEM
|GONZ
MEM
69
GONZ
73
Lester Quinones made Jumper.
Lester Quinones made Jumper.
|TBS
|1
|2
|T
|Memphis
|41
|28
|69
|Gonzaga
|31
|42
|73
|TEAM
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Houston
|15-3
|-
|30-5
|SMU
|13-4
|1.5
|24-8
|Memphis
|13-5
|2
|22-10
|Temple
|10-7
|4.5
|17-12
|Tulane
|10-8
|5
|14-15
|UCF
|9-9
|6
|18-12
|Wichita State
|6-9
|7.5
|15-13
|Cincinnati
|7-11
|8
|18-15
|East Carolina
|6-11
|8.5
|15-15
|Tulsa
|4-14
|11
|11-20
|South Florida
|3-15
|12
|8-23
|TEAM
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Gonzaga
|13-1
|-
|27-3
|Saint Mary's
|12-3
|1.5
|26-8
|Santa Clara
|10-5
|3.5
|21-12
|San Francisco
|10-6
|4
|24-10
|BYU
|9-6
|4.5
|24-10
|Portland
|7-7
|6
|18-14
|San Diego
|7-9
|7
|15-16
|Pacific
|3-11
|10
|8-22
|Loyola Marymount
|3-12
|10.5
|11-18
|Pepperdine
|1-15
|13
|7-25
Au'Diese Toney elevates for the flush as Arkansas holds off New Mexico State
— Au’Diese Toney’s fast-break dunk capped the decisive run with about six minutes left and launched fourth-seeded Arkansas to the Sweet 16 for a second consecutive year following a 53-48 win over No. 12 seed New Mexico State on Saturday night.
— Saint Peter’s broke the hearts of Kentuckians yet again, getting 17 points from KC Ndefo to beat Murray State 70-60 on Saturday night in the second round of the NCAA Tournament and complete its rise from obscurity into the Sweet 16.