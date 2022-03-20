|MSU
|DUKE
1:14 - 1st Half
MSU
33
DUKE
35
Jeremy Roach made Free Throw.
|Starters
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|M. Bingham Jr. F
|2-5
|1-1
|3
|0
|1
|7
|G. Brown F
|5-7
|4-4
|2
|0
|0
|14
|J. Hauser F
|1-2
|1-2
|2
|0
|1
|3
|M. Christie G
|1-1
|0-0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|A. Hoggard G
|1-3
|0-0
|1
|4
|1
|2
|Starters
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|W. Moore Jr. F
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|2
|1
|6
|AJ Griffin F
|3-5
|1-2
|2
|2
|0
|7
|P. Banchero F
|4-7
|2-3
|5
|3
|0
|10
|M. Williams C
|4-5
|0-0
|2
|0
|1
|8
|J. Roach G
|0-3
|0-2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|CBS
|1
|2
|T
|Michigan State
|35
|33
|Duke
|37
|37
|TEAM
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Wisconsin
|15-5
|-
|25-7
|Illinois
|15-5
|-
|23-10
|Purdue
|14-6
|1
|28-7
|Iowa
|12-8
|3
|26-10
|Ohio State
|12-8
|3
|20-12
|Rutgers
|12-8
|3
|18-14
|Michigan State
|11-9
|4
|23-12
|Michigan
|11-9
|4
|19-14
|Indiana
|9-11
|6
|21-14
|Northwestern
|7-13
|8
|15-16
|Maryland
|7-13
|8
|15-17
|Penn State
|7-13
|8
|14-17
|Minnesota
|4-16
|11
|13-17
|Nebraska
|4-16
|11
|10-22
|TEAM
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Duke
|16-4
|-
|29-6
|North Carolina
|15-5
|1
|26-9
|Notre Dame
|15-5
|1
|24-10
|Miami
|14-6
|2
|24-10
|Wake Forest
|13-7
|3
|25-9
|Virginia
|12-8
|4
|20-13
|Virginia Tech
|11-9
|5
|23-13
|Florida State
|10-10
|6
|17-14
|Syracuse
|9-11
|7
|16-17
|Clemson
|8-12
|8
|17-16
|Louisville
|6-14
|10
|13-19
|Boston College
|6-14
|10
|13-20
|Pittsburgh
|6-14
|10
|11-21
|Georgia Tech
|5-15
|11
|12-20
|NC State
|4-16
|12
|11-21
New year, new bracket. Now that we have a 2022 Women's NCAA Tournament bracket to consider, let's take a first look at where the early picks are trending.
Tom Young, the former Rutgers basketball coach who led the Scarlet Knights to an undefeated regular season in 1975-76 and their only Final Four appearance, has died.
After an exciting Saturday of NCAA tournament action, Sunday brings more compelling matchups. Coach K faces Tom Izzo for the final time and Auburn's Jabari Smith takes the floor.