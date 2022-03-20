Michigan State
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
M. Bingham Jr. F2-51-13017
G. Brown F5-74-420014
J. Hauser F1-21-22013
M. Christie G1-10-01022
A. Hoggard G1-30-01412
Duke
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
W. Moore Jr. F1-20-00216
AJ Griffin F3-51-22207
P. Banchero F4-72-353010
M. Williams C4-50-02018
J. Roach G0-30-20112
Game FlowWin Probability
MSU
DUKE
1:14 - 1st Half

MSU

33

DUKE

35

MSU
DUKE
DUKE 72.5%

MSU

33

DUKE

35

Team Stats

  • Field Goal %

    • MSU42.9
    • 51.9DUKE

  • Three Point %

    • MSU70.0
    • 37.5DUKE

  • Turnovers

    • MSU5
    • 5DUKE

  • Rebounds

    • MSU14
    • 15DUKE

Game Information

Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Coverage: CBS
  • Greenville, SC

Recent Plays

Win %:72.5
1:14 - 1st

33 - 35
1:14
33 - 35
1:14
Jeremy Roach made Free Throw.
33 - 34
1:14
Foul on Julius Marble II.
33 - 33
1:43
Gabe Brown made Three Point Jumper. Assisted by A.J. Hoggard.
33 - 33
CBS12T
Michigan State3533
Duke3737
