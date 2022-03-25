Saint Peter's
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
C. Rupert F5-61-220111
H. Drame F1-21-20023
K. Ndefo F0-40-12420
M. Lee G1-30-11202
D. Banks III G2-60-22014
Purdue
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
M. Gillis F1-30-13314
Z. Edey C3-30-00007
J. Ivey G2-50-14004
E. Hunter Jr. G0-10-14310
S. Stefanovic G4-53-410011

Team Stats

  • Field Goal %

    • SPU38.7
    • 50.0PUR

  • Three Point %

    • SPU23.1
    • 44.4PUR

  • Turnovers

    • SPU4
    • 9PUR

  • Rebounds

    • SPU12
    • 19PUR

Game Information

Wells Fargo Center
Coverage: CBS
  • Philadelphia, PA
Capacity: 20,155

Recent Plays

0:00 - 1st

End of 1st half

29 - 33
0:00
End of 1st half
29 - 33
0:01
Jaylen Murray made Layup.
29 - 33
0:16
Sasha Stefanovic made Layup. Assisted by Trevion Williams.
27 - 33
0:39
Eric Hunter Jr. Defensive Rebound.
27 - 31
CBS12T
Saint Peter's2929
Purdue3333
