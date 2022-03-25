|SPU
|PUR
0:00 - 1st Half
SPU
29
PUR
33
End of 1st half
|Starters
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|C. Rupert F
|5-6
|1-2
|2
|0
|1
|11
|H. Drame F
|1-2
|1-2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|K. Ndefo F
|0-4
|0-1
|2
|4
|2
|0
|M. Lee G
|1-3
|0-1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|D. Banks III G
|2-6
|0-2
|2
|0
|1
|4
|Starters
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|M. Gillis F
|1-3
|0-1
|3
|3
|1
|4
|Z. Edey C
|3-3
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|J. Ivey G
|2-5
|0-1
|4
|0
|0
|4
|E. Hunter Jr. G
|0-1
|0-1
|4
|3
|1
|0
|S. Stefanovic G
|4-5
|3-4
|1
|0
|0
|11
|CBS
|1
|2
|T
|Saint Peter's
|29
|29
|Purdue
|33
|33
|TEAM
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Wisconsin
|15-5
|-
|25-8
|Illinois
|15-5
|-
|23-10
|Purdue
|14-6
|1
|29-7
|Iowa
|12-8
|3
|26-10
|Ohio State
|12-8
|3
|20-12
|Rutgers
|12-8
|3
|18-14
|Michigan State
|11-9
|4
|23-13
|Michigan
|11-9
|4
|19-15
|Indiana
|9-11
|6
|21-14
|Northwestern
|7-13
|8
|15-16
|Maryland
|7-13
|8
|15-17
|Penn State
|7-13
|8
|14-17
|Minnesota
|4-16
|11
|13-17
|Nebraska
|4-16
|11
|10-22
