Recent Plays

  • 3:35 - 2nd (72-51)
    Dexter Dennis made Three Point Jumper. Assisted by Hayden Hefner.
  • 3:49 - 2nd (72-48)
    Andrew Funk made Three Point Jumper. Assisted by Myles Dread.
  • 4:15 - 2nd (69-48)
    Dexter Dennis missed Three Point Jumper.
  • 4:29 - 2nd (69-48)
    Seth Lundy missed Three Point Jumper.
  • 4:57 - 2nd (69-48)
    Wade Taylor IV missed Three Point Jumper.
  • 5:07 - 2nd (69-48)
    Jalen Pickett missed Jumper.
  • 5:36 - 2nd (69-48)
    Tyrece Radford made Layup.
  • 5:46 - 2nd (69-46)
    Andrew Funk missed Three Point Jumper.
  • 6:10 - 2nd (69-46)
    Evan Mahaffey missed Two Point Tip Shot.
  • 6:10 - 2nd (69-46)
    Jalen Pickett missed Jumper.
Game Leaders

Points
A. Funk

A. FunkG - PSU

27PTS
8/11FG
3/3FT
D. Dennis

D. DennisG - TA&M

17PTS
5/11FG
3/3FT
Rebounds
J. Pickett

J. PickettG - PSU

5REB
4DREB
1OREB
A. Garcia

A. GarciaF - TA&M

9REB
5DREB
4OREB
Assists
J. Pickett

J. PickettG - PSU

8AST
0TO
INFAST/TO
T. Radford

T. RadfordG - TA&M

3AST
3TO
1.0AST/TO