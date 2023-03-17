Men's Basketball Championship - Midwest Region - 1st Round
22-13
72
Bonus
|TBS
|1
|2
|T
|PSU
|38
|34
|72
|TA&M
|22
|29
|51
25-9
51
Bonus
Penn State
|On the Court
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
K. Njie F
|4-4
|0-0
|3
|0
|2
|8
S. Lundy G
|3-10
|2-6
|3
|0
|2
|8
|7-18
|1-2
|5
|8
|2
|19
A. Funk G
|8-11
|8-10
|4
|1
|1
|27
|1-2
|0-0
|3
|3
|1
|2
Texas A&M
|On the Court
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|4-7
|0-0
|1
|0
|2
|8
|1-2
|0-0
|7
|1
|0
|2
|2-15
|1-10
|0
|1
|4
|10
|5-11
|4-8
|7
|1
|1
|17
|4-13
|2-9
|1
|3
|3
|11
Team Stats
Field Goal %
PSU
51.0
32.1
TA&M
Three Point %
PSU
65.0
26.7
TA&M
Total Turnovers
PSU
8
10
TA&M
Rebounds
PSU
29
32
TA&M
Game Information
Wells Fargo Arena (IA)
10:15 PM, March 16, 2023Coverage: TBS
Line: TA&M -3.0
Over/Under: 137
Recent Plays
- 3:35 - 2nd (72-51)Dexter Dennis made Three Point Jumper. Assisted by Hayden Hefner.
- 3:49 - 2nd (72-48)Andrew Funk made Three Point Jumper. Assisted by Myles Dread.
- 4:15 - 2nd (69-48)Dexter Dennis missed Three Point Jumper.
- 4:29 - 2nd (69-48)Seth Lundy missed Three Point Jumper.
- 4:57 - 2nd (69-48)Wade Taylor IV missed Three Point Jumper.
- 5:07 - 2nd (69-48)Jalen Pickett missed Jumper.
- 5:36 - 2nd (69-48)Tyrece Radford made Layup.
- 5:46 - 2nd (69-46)Andrew Funk missed Three Point Jumper.
- 6:10 - 2nd (69-46)Evan Mahaffey missed Two Point Tip Shot.
- 6:10 - 2nd (69-46)Jalen Pickett missed Jumper.
3:35
Dexter Dennis made Three Point Jumper. Assisted by Hayden Hefner.
72-51
3:49
Andrew Funk made Three Point Jumper. Assisted by Myles Dread.
72-48
3:59
Official TV Timeout
69-48
3:59
Foul on Wade Taylor IV.
69-48
4:15
Jalen Pickett Defensive Rebound.
69-48
Game Leaders
2022-23 Big Ten Conference Standings
|Team
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Purdue
|15-5
|-
|29-5
|Northwestern
|12-8
|3
|22-11
|Indiana
|12-8
|3
|22-11
|Michigan State
|11-8
|3.5
|19-12
|Maryland
|11-9
|4
|22-12
|Illinois
|11-9
|4
|20-13
|Iowa
|11-9
|4
|19-14
|Michigan
|11-9
|4
|18-15
|Penn State
|10-10
|5
|22-13
|Rutgers
|10-10
|5
|19-15
|Wisconsin
|9-11
|6
|18-14
|Nebraska
|9-11
|6
|16-16
|Ohio State
|5-15
|10
|16-19
|Minnesota
|2-17
|12.5
|9-22
2022-23 Southeastern Conference Standings
|Team
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Alabama
|16-2
|-
|30-5
|Texas A&M
|15-3
|1
|25-9
|Kentucky
|12-6
|4
|21-11
|Missouri
|11-7
|5
|25-9
|Tennessee
|11-7
|5
|24-10
|Vanderbilt
|11-7
|5
|21-14
|Auburn
|10-8
|6
|21-12
|Florida
|9-9
|7
|16-17
|Mississippi State
|8-10
|8
|21-13
|Arkansas
|8-10
|8
|21-13
|Georgia
|6-12
|10
|16-16
|South Carolina
|4-14
|12
|11-21
|Ole Miss
|3-15
|13
|12-21
|LSU
|2-16
|14
|14-19
