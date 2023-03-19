Men's Basketball Championship - South Region - 2nd Round
22-12
67
Bonus
|TBS
|1
|2
|T
|CREI
|39
|28
|67
|BAY
|29
|23
|52
23-10
52
Bonus
Creighton
|On the Court
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|4-5
|1-2
|6
|1
|3
|11
|3-6
|0-0
|4
|0
|3
|8
|2-6
|2-5
|4
|3
|1
|8
|7-9
|3-4
|2
|2
|0
|21
|5-11
|1-4
|7
|3
|0
|13
Baylor
|On the Court
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|5-6
|1-2
|4
|0
|3
|12
|1-1
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|1-8
|0-3
|1
|3
|1
|2
LJ Cryer G
|9-16
|3-8
|2
|1
|1
|21
|4-12
|0-4
|1
|1
|2
|9
Team Stats
Field Goal %
CREI
56.1
43.1
BAY
Three Point %
CREI
47.4
21.1
BAY
Total Turnovers
CREI
12
7
BAY
Rebounds
CREI
27
20
BAY
Game Information
Ball Arena
7:10 PM, March 19, 2023Coverage: TBS
Denver, CO
Line: CREI -2.0
Over/Under: 143
Capacity: 19,520
Recent Plays
- 8:05 - 2nd (67-52)Adam Flagler missed Three Point Jumper.
- 8:38 - 2nd (67-52)Trey Alexander made Free Throw.
- 8:58 - 2nd (65-52)LJ Cryer missed Three Point Jumper.
- 9:21 - 2nd (65-52)Dale Bonner made Free Throw.
- 9:44 - 2nd (65-50)Arthur Kaluma made Jumper.
- 10:26 - 2nd (63-49)Ryan Kalkbrenner made Layup. Assisted by Ryan Nembhard.
7:50
Official TV Timeout
67-52
7:52
Foul on Francisco Farabello.
67-52
8:05
Jalen Bridges Offensive Rebound.
67-52
8:05
Adam Flagler missed Three Point Jumper.
67-52
8:08
Foul on Arthur Kaluma.
67-52
Game Leaders
2022-23 Big East Conference Standings
|Team
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Marquette
|17-3
|-
|29-7
|Xavier
|15-5
|2
|27-9
|Creighton
|14-6
|3
|22-12
|UConn
|13-7
|4
|27-8
|Providence
|13-7
|4
|21-12
|Seton Hall
|10-10
|7
|17-16
|Villanova
|10-10
|7
|17-17
|St. John's
|7-13
|10
|18-15
|Butler
|6-14
|11
|14-18
|DePaul
|3-17
|14
|10-23
|Georgetown
|2-18
|15
|7-25
2022-23 Big 12 Conference Standings
|Team
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Kansas
|13-5
|-
|28-8
|Texas
|12-6
|1
|28-8
|Kansas State
|11-7
|2
|25-9
|Baylor
|11-7
|2
|23-10
|TCU
|9-9
|4
|22-12
|Iowa State
|9-9
|4
|19-14
|Oklahoma State
|8-10
|5
|20-15
|West Virginia
|7-11
|6
|19-15
|Texas Tech
|5-13
|8
|16-16
|Oklahoma
|5-13
|8
|15-17
