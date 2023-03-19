Recent Plays

7:50
2nd Half
Official TV Timeout
Win %
97.9
67-52
Francisco Farabello
7:52
2nd Half
Foul on Francisco Farabello.
Win %
97.9
67-52
//if logo is not present
  • 8:05 - 2nd (67-52)
    Adam Flagler missed Three Point Jumper.
  • 8:38 - 2nd (67-52)
    Trey Alexander made Free Throw.
  • 8:58 - 2nd (65-52)
    LJ Cryer missed Three Point Jumper.
  • 9:21 - 2nd (65-52)
    Dale Bonner made Free Throw.
  • 9:44 - 2nd (65-50)
    Arthur Kaluma made Jumper.
  • 10:26 - 2nd (63-49)
    Ryan Kalkbrenner made Layup. Assisted by Ryan Nembhard.
7:50
Official TV Timeout
67-52
7:52
Foul on Francisco Farabello.
67-52
8:05
Jalen Bridges Offensive Rebound.
67-52
8:05
Adam Flagler missed Three Point Jumper.
67-52
8:08
Foul on Arthur Kaluma.
67-52

Game Leaders

Points
R. Nembhard

R. NembhardG - CREI

21PTS
7/9FG
4/4FT
L. Cryer

L. CryerG - BAY

21PTS
9/16FG
0/1FT
Rebounds
T. Alexander

T. AlexanderG - CREI

7REB
7DREB
0OREB
J. Bridges

J. BridgesF - BAY

4REB
2DREB
2OREB
Assists
T. Alexander

T. AlexanderG - CREI

3AST
3TO
1.0AST/TO
K. George

K. GeorgeG - BAY

3AST
1TO
3.0AST/TO