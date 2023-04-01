Men's Basketball Championship - Final Four
49
Bonus
|CBS
|1
|2
|T
|FAU
|40
|9
|49
|SDSU
|33
|7
|40
40
Bonus
FAU
|On the Court
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|2-4
|0-0
|2
|0
|1
|5
|4-9
|2-5
|2
|0
|2
|10
J. Davis G
|1-5
|0-2
|1
|1
|0
|4
N. Boyd G
|4-7
|4-7
|3
|0
|1
|12
|2-4
|1-1
|5
|1
|0
|5
San Diego St
|On the Court
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|1-2
|1-1
|4
|1
|1
|3
|3-5
|0-0
|4
|0
|1
|7
|2-5
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|5
|2-5
|1-1
|2
|3
|1
|7
|4-8
|3-5
|3
|1
|1
|11
Team Stats
Field Goal %
FAU
48.6
44.1
SDSU
Three Point %
FAU
44.4
50.0
SDSU
Total Turnovers
FAU
4
5
SDSU
Rebounds
FAU
22
17
SDSU
Game Information
NRG Stadium
6:09 PM, April 1, 2023Coverage: CBS
Line: SDSU -2.0
Over/Under: 130.5
Recent Plays
- 16:10 - 2nd (49-40)Jaedon LeDee missed Jumper.
- 16:29 - 2nd (49-40)Bryan Greenlee made Layup.
- 16:41 - 2nd (47-40)Lamont Butler missed Layup.
- 16:55 - 2nd (47-40)Vladislav Goldin made Free Throw.
- 17:21 - 2nd (46-40)Darrion Trammell made Jumper.
- 17:47 - 2nd (46-38)Alijah Martin made Three Point Jumper. Assisted by Bryan Greenlee.
- 18:09 - 2nd (43-38)Nicholas Boyd missed Three Point Jumper.
- 18:26 - 2nd (43-38)Lamont Butler made Free Throw.
15:56
Official TV Timeout
49-40
15:56
Lamont Butler Steal.
49-40
15:56
Alijah Martin Turnover.
49-40
16:10
Giancarlo Rosado Defensive Rebound.
49-40
16:10
Jaedon LeDee missed Jumper.
49-40
Game Leaders
2022-23 Conference USA Standings
|Team
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Florida Atlantic
|18-2
|-
|35-3
|North Texas
|16-4
|2
|31-7
|UAB
|14-6
|4
|29-10
|Middle Tennessee
|11-9
|7
|19-14
|Charlotte
|9-11
|9
|22-14
|Rice
|8-12
|10
|19-16
|Western Kentucky
|8-12
|10
|17-16
|Florida International
|8-12
|10
|14-18
|Louisiana Tech
|7-13
|11
|15-18
|UTEP
|7-13
|11
|14-18
|UTSA
|4-16
|14
|10-22
2022-23 Mountain West Conference Standings
|Team
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|San Diego State
|15-3
|-
|31-6
|Utah State
|13-5
|2
|26-9
|Boise State
|13-5
|2
|24-10
|Nevada
|12-6
|3
|22-11
|San José State
|10-8
|5
|21-14
|New Mexico
|8-10
|7
|22-12
|UNLV
|7-11
|8
|19-13
|Colorado State
|6-12
|9
|15-18
|Fresno State
|6-12
|9
|11-20
|Air Force
|5-13
|10
|14-18
|Wyoming
|4-14
|11
|9-22
