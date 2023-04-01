Men's Basketball Championship - Final Four
29-7
28
Bonus
|CBS
|1
|2
|T
|MIA
|24
|4
|28
|CONN
|37
|9
|46
29-8
46
Bonus
Miami
UConn
|On the Court
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|2-4
|2-4
|6
|2
|1
|6
|7-8
|2-2
|7
|1
|0
|17
|1-5
|1-4
|2
|0
|1
|5
|2-6
|1-2
|4
|5
|1
|7
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|2
|0
Team Stats
Field Goal %
MIA
26.2
48.6
CONN
Three Point %
MIA
27.3
41.2
CONN
Total Turnovers
MIA
5
7
CONN
Rebounds
MIA
22
26
CONN
Game Information
NRG Stadium
9:16 PM, April 1, 2023Coverage: CBS
Line: CONN -5.5
Over/Under: 149
Recent Plays
- 16:09 - 2nd (28-46)Nijel Pack made Layup.
- 16:16 - 2nd (26-46)Jordan Hawkins missed Three Point Jumper.
- 16:22 - 2nd (26-46)Norchad Omier missed Layup.
- 16:28 - 2nd (26-46)Bensley Joseph missed Jumper.
- 16:36 - 2nd (26-46)Jordan Hawkins made Free Throw.
- 16:45 - 2nd (26-44)Jordan Hawkins missed Three Point Jumper.
- 17:08 - 2nd (26-44)Wooga Poplar missed Three Point Jumper.
- 17:24 - 2nd (26-44)Alex Karaban made Three Point Jumper. Assisted by Adama Sanogo.
- 17:37 - 2nd (26-41)Tristen Newton missed Layup.
16:09
Nijel Pack made Layup.
28-46
16:16
Nijel Pack Defensive Rebound.
26-46
16:16
Jordan Hawkins missed Three Point Jumper.
26-46
16:22
Adama Sanogo Defensive Rebound.
26-46
16:22
Jordan Hawkins Block.
26-46
Game Leaders
2022-23 Atlantic Coast Conference Standings
|Team
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Miami
|15-5
|-
|29-7
|Virginia
|15-5
|-
|25-8
|Duke
|14-6
|1
|27-9
|Clemson
|14-6
|1
|23-11
|Pittsburgh
|14-6
|1
|24-12
|NC State
|12-8
|3
|23-11
|North Carolina
|11-9
|4
|20-13
|Wake Forest
|10-10
|5
|19-14
|Syracuse
|10-10
|5
|17-15
|Boston College
|9-11
|6
|16-17
|Virginia Tech
|8-12
|7
|19-15
|Florida State
|7-13
|8
|9-23
|Georgia Tech
|6-14
|9
|15-18
|Notre Dame
|3-17
|12
|11-21
|Louisville
|2-18
|13
|4-28
2022-23 Big East Conference Standings
|Team
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Marquette
|17-3
|-
|29-7
|Xavier
|15-5
|2
|27-10
|Creighton
|14-6
|3
|24-13
|UConn
|13-7
|4
|29-8
|Providence
|13-7
|4
|21-12
|Seton Hall
|10-10
|7
|17-16
|Villanova
|10-10
|7
|17-17
|St. John's
|7-13
|10
|18-15
|Butler
|6-14
|11
|14-18
|DePaul
|3-17
|14
|10-23
|Georgetown
|2-18
|15
|7-25
