Recent Plays

Nijel Pack
16:09
2nd Half
Nijel Pack made Layup.
28-46
Nijel Pack
16:16
2nd Half
Nijel Pack Defensive Rebound.
Win %
99.1
26-46
Game Leaders

Points
N. Pack

N. PackG - MIA

8PTS
3/8FG
0/0FT
A. Sanogo

A. SanogoF - CONN

17PTS
7/8FG
1/2FT
Rebounds
J. Miller

J. MillerG - MIA

8REB
4DREB
4OREB
A. Sanogo

A. SanogoF - CONN

7REB
4DREB
3OREB
Assists
J. Miller

J. MillerG - MIA

2AST
1TO
2.0AST/TO
T. Newton

T. NewtonG - CONN

5AST
1TO
5.0AST/TO