Projecting the Eric Musselman era at Arkansas

Head coach Eric Musselman joins The Paul Finebaum Show to discuss the tradition of Arkansas basketball and how he plans to shape his team. (3:04)

Eric Musselman was hired at Arkansas with just one college head-coaching entry on his résumé, but that single data point is a doozy. Given a Nevada team that had gone 9-22 the year before he arrived, Musselman led the Wolf Pack to a 110-34 record and three NCAA tournament appearances over four seasons.

The stint in Reno came after an extensive coaching career in the professional ranks (both in the NBA and the G League), as well as stops as an assistant at Arizona State and LSU. Now the onetime head coach of the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings has been handed the reins in Fayetteville; and after just four seasons at the helm in Division I, he already carries a reputation as a master of the transfer portal.

Will that reputation continue with the Razorbacks or will Musselman pursue success in the SEC through different means? Here's what we think we know at the dawn of the Musselman era at Arkansas. ...

Musselman has a knack for talent sequencing

Eric Musselman and the Hogs return their entire rotation from last season, with the exceptions of Daniel Gafford (who has declared for the draft) and Keyshawn Embery-Simpson (who transferred to Tulsa). Andres Leighton/AP

The new coach's image as a transfer impresario is no accident. Last season, every player in the regular rotation for Nevada wore a non-Wolf Pack uniform as a freshman, with the single exception of frosh forward Jordan Brown.