We launched the new ESPN prospect rankings in April, and since that time have had an opportunity to see a larger number of players, as well as additional performances from the top prospects. Below is a selection of the most notable moves up the board, with criteria including a high level of ability, standout performances, contributions to winning on a consistent basis, and potential impact and influence in both the collegiate ranks and/or NBA draft boards:

Cade Cunningham (PG, 6-foot-5, 215 pounds, Montverde Academy (FL)/Arlington, Texas) -- No. 8 to No. 2