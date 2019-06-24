        <
        >
          Ranking the top 25 high school players regardless of class

          Emoni Bates is only in the high school class of 2022, but projects as a star at the next levels. Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
          11:00 AM ET
          • Paul BiancardiBasketball Recruiting
            Close
            • National Recruiting Director for ESPN.com
            • 18 years of coaching experience at Division I level
            • Former Horizon League coach of the year at Wright State
          A new generation of players has been selected in the NBA draft, and now experts and scouts will ponder who's next. Some of the top players in the high school ranks are close to NBA- or college-ready right now, and some are still developing, but all have demonstrated talents to suggest that they can play for a long time.

          So, as we launch our updated player rankings heading into the July evaluation period, we've put together a top 25 board regardless of class. This list is not solely based on current ESPN player ranking, but factors in long-term potential and other intangibles that predict success at the next levels.

          The top name to know is Emoni Bates, a rising sophomore with generational upside who gets the top spot in part because of his stellar play in the EYBL 15U division and the fact that he led his team to a state championship last season as a freshman. As of today, Bates is both the best player in high basketball and the best long-term prospect, while Evan Mobley and Cade Cunningham have separated themselves in the 2020 class and 201 standout Pat Baldwin is the best-shot maker in the high school game, with terrific positional size.

          The complete list:

