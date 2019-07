Jabri Abdur-Rahim, the No. 28 player in the ESPN class of 2020 and the son of longtime NBA player Shareef Abdur-Rahim, committed to the Virginia Cavaliers on Wednesday. Here's what our experts project Abdur-Rahim will bring to the ACC -- and whether he projects as a one-and-done like his dad.

