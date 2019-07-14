Biggest recruiting needs for Way-Too-Early Top 25 schools

July is the preeminent recruiting month on the college hoops calendar, with coaches traveling around the country mostly looking at players from the rising senior, junior and sophomore classes. And the Nike Peach Jam is the preeminent event on the July calendar. The best grassroots event on the recruiting circuit, the Peach Jam took center stage this week as coaches descended on North Augusta, South Carolina.

It was a place for schools to take stock of their recruiting boards and begin to hone in on their pecking order for the 2020 cycle. Given the number of coaches in attendance, it's also a high-intensity, competitive environment -- culminating in Sunday's championship game televised on ESPNU (2 p.m. ET).

This year's July period is different from the past several years, as there are only two live periods instead of three. Peach Jam headlines the first period -- but the late-July period is not filled with its usual assortment of events based in Las Vegas. The NCAA and USA Basketball have taken over the final July period, with four regional events held by the NCAA and an event held in Colorado Springs for the top 70-plus prospects in high school basketball.

With recruiting taking focus for the next few weeks, here's a look at the biggest 2020 needs for each of the teams in our updated Way-Too-Early Preseason Top 25.

1. Michigan State Spartans

Needs: Wings/small forwards

Despite the departures of Cassius Winston, Josh Langford and Kyle Ahrens, Tom Izzo has positioned the Spartans well for 2020-21. Rocket Watts is a top-50 incoming freshman at the point guard spot, and ESPN 100 point guard Jalen Terry is already committed. Marquette transfer Joey Hauser will be eligible after next season, too. Another versatile forward -- like five-star Isaiah Jackson -- could be next up, along with some perimeter shooting and ballhandling.