N'Faly Dante, formerly the No. 18 player in the ESPN class of 2020, committed to the Oregon Ducks on Tuesday and reclassified to 2019, meaning he'll be eligible to play this season. Here's how our experts expect Dante to help the Ducks, and how he might alter their profile on the national stage.

ESPN + Subscribe to ESPN+ to get access to all premium articles, Fantasy tools, plus thousands of live sporting events and ESPN Originals for just $4.99/mo! Subscribe Now Already an ESPN+ subscriber? Log in here.