Everything to know about the latest ESPN 100 player rankings

A new ESPN 100, ESPN 60 and ESPN 25 were unveiled on Aug. 21. Here are the highlights of the newest player ranks:

How close was the race for No. 1 in the class of 2020?

Paul Biancardi: As I see it today, it's a three-prospect race involving Evan Mobley, Cade Cunningham and Jalen Green. All three have a case for the top spot, when factoring in our rankings criteria that includes recent performances, consistency of production, potential college impact and projection on the NBA draft board. Inside of those categories are evaluations based on physical measurables, ball skills, defense, basketball IQ and traits that will allow a player to enhance his talent.