Hot Board: Welcome to visit season in college basketball

The Hot Board is back for another season, attempting to parse through official visits on a weekly basis and predict where recruits might ultimately end up. The first three weekends of visit season -- beginning Labor Day weekend and essentially extending until the early signing period in November -- saw more action than usual, as ESPN 100 prospects are ending their recruitments relatively early in the 2020 class. With Midnight Madness festivities set to begin around the country next weekend, this weekend is quieter than what we'll see over the next month -- especially after Nimari Burnett (Oregon), Isaiah Todd (Memphis) and Cliff Omoruyi (TCU) postponed or canceled visits -- but there are multiple top-50 prospects still taking trips.

North Carolina brings in a pair of five-stars