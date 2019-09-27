Hot Board: Will North Carolina keep rolling on the recruiting trail?

Since official visit season began just about a month ago, there have been plenty of five-star visits -- but this weekend, things get taken to another level. Practices around the country were able to officially start on Sept. 24, which means Midnight Madness festivities will begin this weekend. While these much-hyped nights are essentially a chance for fans to come and see the team for the first time, with skits and celebrity guests and musical performances mixed in, what really matters is the recruiting opportunity. Many big schools build their entire visit calendar around Midnight Madness -- and we'll see that this weekend with several programs.

Late Night with Roy attracts four top-10 prospects