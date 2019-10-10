        <
        >
          EXCLUSIVE CONTENT
          Get ESPN+

          Hot Board: Kentucky's Big Blue Madness attracts top prospects

          Paolo Banchero, still a candidate to reclassify to 2020, will be on the ground in Lexington this weekend. Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire
          10:45 AM ET
          • Jeff BorzelloESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Basketball recruiting insider.
            • Joined ESPN in 2014.
            • Graduate of University of Delaware.
            Follow on Twitter

          After a couple busy weekends of visits, centered around Midnight Madness festivities, things slow down considerably this weekend. That's due to USA Basketball having its annual Junior National Team minicamp this weekend, with 84 prospects from the classes of 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023 heading to Colorado Springs. Twenty-one of those players are from the 2020 class, with 13 five-stars among that group -- and eight those 13 still uncommitted. With all of that said, Kentucky has its Big Blue Madness this weekend, so the five-star visit landscape won't be completely barren.

          Kentucky hones in on pair of elite prospects

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices