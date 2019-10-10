Hot Board: Kentucky's Big Blue Madness attracts top prospects

After a couple busy weekends of visits, centered around Midnight Madness festivities, things slow down considerably this weekend. That's due to USA Basketball having its annual Junior National Team minicamp this weekend, with 84 prospects from the classes of 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023 heading to Colorado Springs. Twenty-one of those players are from the 2020 class, with 13 five-stars among that group -- and eight those 13 still uncommitted. With all of that said, Kentucky has its Big Blue Madness this weekend, so the five-star visit landscape won't be completely barren.

Kentucky hones in on pair of elite prospects