Hot Board: Duke's Countdown to Craziness another key recruiting event

With under a month until the early signing period gets underway, programs around the country are hoping to finish their classes strong. Plenty of ESPN 100 prospects will wait to decide until the spring, letting early signing day come and go without a commitment, but there are still 13 uncommitted five-stars and 41 ESPN 100 prospects still on the board. It's not a stretch to say that another 25 or so top-100 players will commit in the next few weeks. And several are headed on visits this weekend.

Duke headlines with Countdown to Craziness

Mike Krzyzewski has done most of his 2020 work early in the cycle this fall, already landing five commitments -- including four five-stars -- to give Duke the No. 1 recruiting class in the country right now. But the Blue Devils are still looking to close things out with another big man, and one of the Blue Devils' remaining targets heads to Durham this weekend.

Hunter Dickinson (No. 36) cut his list to four a few weeks ago, including Duke alongside Florida State, Notre Dame and Michigan. The Blue Devils only offered Dickinson last month, but they have positioned themselves among the favorites very quickly. Prior to Duke offering, Michigan had the most momentum for Dickinson and seemed to be his likely destination. This will be his final visit, so the next step would be a potential decision. One thing to monitor could be the looming decision of Mark Williams. The top-30 big will visit Duke next weekend and announce his decision on November 1. Will Dickinson beat Williams to the punch on an announcement?