Hot Board: Oregon bringing in five-star target

There were a flurry of commitments over the past 10 days -- a sure sign we're nearing the early signing period.

Including this weekend, only three more official visit weekends remain before the first day of the early signing period, when visits will slow down considerably due to the high school and college basketball seasons. Furthermore, after this weekend, all but four or five of the five-star prospects will have completed their scheduled official visits.

So who might be on commitment watch over the next few days?

Oregon brings in five-star guard target

It has been a slow start for coach Dana Altman and the Ducks in the 2020 class, sitting with zero commitments after longtime top target Scottie Barnes opted for Florida State earlier this month. But they're far from out of options. One of the guards left on their board -- Nimari Burnett (No. 19) -- will head to Eugene this weekend. Burnett already has been to Michigan, Alabama and Texas Tech, visiting Lubbock last weekend. Most of the buzz surrounding his recruitment has focused on Alabama and Tech, and those two are the clear front-runners heading into this weekend's visit.

Don't expect a commitment imminently, though. Burnett told ESPN on Wednesday he still plans to decide in December or January. The Ducks were also supposed to have Andre Curbelo (No. 54) on campus this weekend, but Curbelo is no longer expected to take that visit, sources told ESPN. The momentum for Curbelo has shifted massively in recent days, with last weekend's trip to Illinois putting the Fighting Illini in a strong spot heading down the stretch.