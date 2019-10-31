Hot board: Duke, UNC making moves for top prospects

We're nearing the start of the early signing period, but it's an oddly quiet time in the recruitments of ESPN 100 prospects. In the 2020 class, players took official visits very early in the fall and then hit some of the bigger programs for Midnight Madness festivities.

As a result, we enter the final couple weekends before the early signing period with very few official visits scheduled between now and Nov. 13. That doesn't mean this weekend is without any recruiting interest. Two ESPN 100 prospects are set to announce their commitments on Friday, while another ESPN 100 prospect will visit a blueblood this weekend.

Duke set to land top-30 center?

Duke already has the No. 1 recruiting class in the country, with four five-star prospects and another top-50 frontcourt player in the fold. But Mike Krzyzewski wants at least one or two more players in 2020, and arguably their top target is committing on Friday. Mark Williams (No. 30), a 7-footer from Virginia who plays at IMG Academy (Florida), is choosing between the Blue Devils, Michigan and UCLA. Williams has taken official visits to all three schools, with the final trip coming last weekend to Durham to see Duke's campus. There was some UCLA buzz for Williams back in August when he visited Westwood, but besides that, Duke has been the perceived favorite for the big man. Williams' sister, Elizabeth, was a star center for the women's team at Duke from 2011 to 2015. The Blue Devils went into Williams' official visit as the leader, and despite Mick Cronin making a final pitch earlier this week, that likely hasn't changed.