          A quick guide to 2019-20 preseason Bracketology

          Tre Jones and Duke are back on the No. 1 line in Joe Lunardi's latest bracket projection. AP Photo/Marco Garcia
          8:30 AM ET
          Joe Lunardi
          The 2019-20 season has arrived, and with it, eight "elite" thoughts on the coming year:

          1. The season-opening bracket typically features changes that are a bit more substantial than what occurs in our spring and summer updates. How is that, you ask, when no games have been played?

          One answer is that the results of league-by-league coaches' polls are rolled into the rankings formula, along with bits and pieces of injury news or exceptional player progress reports. The main example of the former is a shift back to Duke and Kentucky as No. 1 seeds, replacing our preference of Louisville and Florida.

