Hot board: UNC, Kansas among teams vying for five-star Oklahoma guard

It's the final weekend before the early signing period, and a number of ESPN 100 prospects are nearing the ends of their recruitments. It wouldn't be a surprise to see up to 10 uncommitted ESPN 100 prospects announce their commitments during the signing period.

Before we get there, though, there are two top-30 prospects set to make decisions in the next few days, along with a few key visits taking place.

Five-star guard sets decision date

Perhaps one of only two five-star prospects likely to announce in the next week or two is Bryce Thompson (No. 25), who is planning to commit on Tuesday. He's down to a final four: Kansas, North Carolina, Oklahoma State and Oklahoma.