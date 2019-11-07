        <
        >
          EXCLUSIVE CONTENT
          Get ESPN+

          Hot board: UNC, Kansas among teams vying for five-star Oklahoma guard

          Will Moses Moody, the No. 29 prospect in the Class of 2020, choose Arkansas over Michigan and Virginia? Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire
          11:00 AM ET
          • Jeff BorzelloESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Basketball recruiting insider.
            • Joined ESPN in 2014.
            • Graduate of University of Delaware.
            Follow on Twitter

          It's the final weekend before the early signing period, and a number of ESPN 100 prospects are nearing the ends of their recruitments. It wouldn't be a surprise to see up to 10 uncommitted ESPN 100 prospects announce their commitments during the signing period.

          Before we get there, though, there are two top-30 prospects set to make decisions in the next few days, along with a few key visits taking place.

          Five-star guard sets decision date

          Perhaps one of only two five-star prospects likely to announce in the next week or two is Bryce Thompson (No. 25), who is planning to commit on Tuesday. He's down to a final four: Kansas, North Carolina, Oklahoma State and Oklahoma.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices