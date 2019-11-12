Hot board and signing day preview: Where top college hoops prospects are headed

The early signing period has lost some of its luster over the past few years, as the majority of prospects make their decisions earlier in the fall or simply decide to wait until the spring to sign their letters of intent. But the Class of 2020 has brought the intrigue back in a major way. At least five ESPN 100 prospects have already set decision dates for this week, while another handful could pop by the end of the signing period. It wouldn't be a surprise if 85% of the ESPN 100 was off the board 10 days from now.

Storylines to watch

1. Blue bloods getting work done early

We've become accustomed to seeing Duke and Kentucky rebuild their rosters in the spring, after players declare for the NBA draft. And last spring, North Carolina reloaded via late signees and the graduate transfer market. But in the 2020 class, the three blue bloods got their work out of the way early in the cycle. Duke currently has the No. 1 recruiting class, while North Carolina sits at No. 2 and Kentucky is No. 3. Combined, the three schools have 15 commitments; all 15 are in the ESPN 100 (14 in the top 50) and nine are rated as five-star recruits. Duke, with its six commitments, is likely done in 2020. North Carolina, after landing Donovan "Puff" Johnson last week, is probably in the same boat. Kentucky still wants another forward, with five-stars Greg Brown and Isaiah Jackson atop the list.

2. What's going on with Memphis?