Rick Barnes' enduring genius and other hot takes I can prove

The November interim between the splashy start of the season and onrush of Feast Week basketball is customarily somewhat calm. Not this season. We've already seen James Wiseman make a startling departure of indefinite duration, while Myles Powell recorded a surprisingly fast return. Therefore, my first hot take is that November 2019 has been wild.

Here are some other such takes that I think I can prove....

Rick Barnes is on a multiyear tear that few saw coming

When Tennessee tipped off Rick Barnes' third season in Knoxville with a home game against Presbyterian on Nov. 10, 2017, the head coach's record with the Volunteers stood at 31-35. Since that day, however, Barnes has gone 60-15, with win No. 60 coming Saturday afternoon by the score of 75-62 on a neutral floor in Toronto against No. 20 Washington.