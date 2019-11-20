Hot board: After signing day dust settles, who's left?

The early signing period is coming to a close, with six ESPN 100 prospects -- including four five-star prospects -- making commitments, and another set to announce on Wednesday. There haven't been too many surprises, as five-star guard Cameron Thomas was the lone ESPN 100 prospect to announce his decision without previously setting a commitment date. Moreover, our early signing period preview went 6-for-6 in its commitment predictions -- a good sign that none of the commitments came as a shock.

Four more ESPN 100 prospects have decisions set for the coming days, and when those are out of the way, only 14 top-100 prospects will remain uncommitted. Considering Makur Maker and MarJon Beauchamp are unlikely to attend college and Kyree Walker is no longer enrolled in high school, top-tier options are dwindling for the 2020 class.

Let's answer some questions about the 2020 class heading into the winter.

Who's announcing soon?

There are three ESPN 100 prospects with announcement dates set for the next couple weeks: Adam Miller (No. 28), Jaylin Williams (No. 88) and K.K. Robinson (No. 91). Miller will announce on Nov. 21, Williams on Nov. 23 and Robinson on Nov. 28. Meanwhile, Dawson Garcia (No. 45) is going to announce Wednesday afternoon.