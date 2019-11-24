        <
          Feast Week's impact on March Madness and more college basketball hot takes I can prove

          Before winning the 2019 national championship, Virginia won the 2018 Battle 4 Atlantis. Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports
          7:30 AM ET
          John GasawayESPN Insider
            • ESPN Insider college basketball contributor
            • First began covering college hoops in 2004
            • Has written for Basketball Prospectus and the Wall Street Journal
            Follow on Twitter

          The venerable Sunday feature you see will henceforth structure itself around a new standing rule. It will be assumed without having to be explicitly stated that Virginia is both:

          1. Suffocating opposing offenses to a ridiculous degree, and

          2. Missing a herculean share of its 3-point attempts.

          Pointing out either side of this particular coin can no longer qualify as anything close to a hot take.

          On the other hand, here are some genuine hot takes I think I can prove.

          Feast Week is more predictive than you think

          Rejoice! The annual and ample buffet of tournament basketball known as Feast Week is upon us. Holiday tournaments tend to collectively include many of the best teams in the country, and the opportunity to see so much high-level basketball on neutral floors has become a cherished rite of November.

          But what does Feast Week really tell us in basketball terms?

