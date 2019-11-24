The venerable Sunday feature you see will henceforth structure itself around a new standing rule. It will be assumed without having to be explicitly stated that Virginia is both:

Suffocating opposing offenses to a ridiculous degree, and Missing a herculean share of its 3-point attempts.

Pointing out either side of this particular coin can no longer qualify as anything close to a hot take.

On the other hand, here are some genuine hot takes I think I can prove.

Feast Week is more predictive than you think

Rejoice! The annual and ample buffet of tournament basketball known as Feast Week is upon us. Holiday tournaments tend to collectively include many of the best teams in the country, and the opportunity to see so much high-level basketball on neutral floors has become a cherished rite of November.

But what does Feast Week really tell us in basketball terms?