Feast Week and the other games that took place outside of tournament settings over the past seven days elevated some national profiles (Michigan, Dayton and, yes, Stephen F. Austin), cast at least a shadow of a doubt on a few others (Michigan State and Duke) and even affirmed what we thought we knew previously (Kansas).

One thing this time of year does particularly well, however, is raise the question of what, exactly, is sustainable in terms of performance?

Here are three potential answers to that very question, phrased, per usual, in the form of hot takes I think I can prove:

The Wolverines' overall strength could prove sustainable even if their 3-point accuracy isn't

You can make a case that no team had a better Feast Week than Michigan. Sure, Kansas took home the crown at the Maui Jim Maui Invitational, but the Jayhawks entered their event as co-favorites along with Michigan State. Juwan Howard's team, on the other hand, was something of an afterthought in a Battle 4 Atlantis field that was thought to be "loaded" with the likes of North Carolina, Gonzaga, Oregon and Seton Hall.