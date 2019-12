In June, ESPN took a crack at ranking the best players in the top three classes of high school basketball, regardless of class, with the sensational Emoni Bates topping our list back then. The list has undergone some revision since that time, but the top three have remained unchanged, with Bates, USC-bound Evan Mobley, and Oklahoma State-bound Cade Cunningham still occupying the initial spots.

