The season's heating up nicely, no? Conference games are popping up here and there (Maryland had to rally to beat Illinois at home, Boston College upset Notre Dame in South Bend), former conference foes are reuniting (Kansas brushed off Colorado in Lawrence, Memphis won at UAB), and quality games are arriving in quantity (Butler beat Florida by 14 at Hinkle Fieldhouse).

Most of all, we've watched these teams and these players now for several hundred possessions. That's a large enough sample size for a few hot takes that I think I can prove.

The Buckeyes are the best team in the nation right now

In November 2018, the NCAA rolled out its first-ever set of NET rankings for men's college basketball and announced Ohio State was its choice as the No. 1 team in the nation. That selection was met with widespread criticism, and sure enough, that group of Buckeyes ended up earning just a No. 11 seed, losing in the round of 32 (by 15 points to Houston) and finishing the season 21-15.