The Hoosiers get some great ball movement, and Devonte Green powers through three Buckeyes to knock down the layup, plus the foul. (0:27)

Saturday was a day for streaks to end. Clemson won its first game in Chapel Hill. Baylor won its first game in Lawrence. All of these runs ending just 11 days into the new decade leads to an inescapable conclusion: All streaks are doomed in the '20s.

Here are some other hot takes, but these are ones I think I can prove.