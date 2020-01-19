Louisville's David Johnson finds Darius Perry wide open in the corner, who drills a 3-pointer and stares down the Duke crowd. (0:24)

Duke, Auburn and Butler all lost on Saturday (to Louisville, Florida and DePaul, respectively) and those teams entered the day ranked at Nos. 3, 4 and 5 in the AP poll. Ranked teams have lost quite often this season, and no one is safe.

No, that's not a hot take. Everyone has been saying that for weeks, and they're correct. So, let's turn our attention elsewhere.

Consider for a moment the incredible run of success that Big Ten home teams have enjoyed. Maybe there's a set of teams that is safe after all, even in this crazy season. Opportunities abound for hot takes here ...