          Home-court advantage is dying, more college basketball hot takes I can prove

          Perry drains a 3, stares down Duke crowd (0:24)

          Louisville's David Johnson finds Darius Perry wide open in the corner, who drills a 3-pointer and stares down the Duke crowd. (0:24)

          12:36 AM ET
          • John GasawayESPN Insider
            Close
            • ESPN Insider college basketball contributor
            • First began covering college hoops in 2004
            • Has written for Basketball Prospectus and the Wall Street Journal
            Follow on Twitter

          Duke, Auburn and Butler all lost on Saturday (to Louisville, Florida and DePaul, respectively) and those teams entered the day ranked at Nos. 3, 4 and 5 in the AP poll. Ranked teams have lost quite often this season, and no one is safe.

          No, that's not a hot take. Everyone has been saying that for weeks, and they're correct. So, let's turn our attention elsewhere.

          Consider for a moment the incredible run of success that Big Ten home teams have enjoyed. Maybe there's a set of teams that is safe after all, even in this crazy season. Opportunities abound for hot takes here ...

