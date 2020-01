If you are a bracket geek -- guilty, your honor -- it is pretty cool to construct a projected field that isn't all about Duke, Kentucky, Kansas or the other usual suspects. The elevation of San Diego State, then, to the top line of our latest bracket certainly qualifies as pretty cool.

