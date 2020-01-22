New No. 1 Jalen Green leads notable risers in the updated ESPN 100

As players in the class of 2020 enter the home stretch of their final high school seasons, the identity of this class has become clear. The class is crowded with gifted guards -- 12 of the top 25 prospects come from the backcourt. The overall quality at the top of the class is also striking, with 27 five-star prospects. Among that top group, we're shaping up for an epic race for the No. 1 spot. In our latest update, there has been a change at the top, with Jalen Green making his first appearance in the No. 1 role. Green, former No. 1 Evan Mobley, and fellow top-3 member Cade Cunningham have all scored a grade of 97, putting them all in the category of No. 1 candidates.

ESPN + Subscribe to ESPN+ to get access to all premium articles, Fantasy tools, plus thousands of live sporting events and ESPN Originals for just $4.99/mo! Subscribe Now Already an ESPN+ subscriber? Log in here.