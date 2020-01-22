        <
          New No. 1 Jalen Green leads notable risers in the updated ESPN 100

          Jalen Green takes over the top spot in the ESPN 100 rankings for 2020. Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire
          8:00 AM ET
          • Paul BiancardiBasketball Recruiting
            • National Recruiting Director for ESPN.com
            • 18 years of coaching experience at Division I level
            • Former Horizon League coach of the year at Wright State
          As players in the class of 2020 enter the home stretch of their final high school seasons, the identity of this class has become clear. The class is crowded with gifted guards -- 12 of the top 25 prospects come from the backcourt. The overall quality at the top of the class is also striking, with 27 five-star prospects. Among that top group, we're shaping up for an epic race for the No. 1 spot. In our latest update, there has been a change at the top, with Jalen Green making his first appearance in the No. 1 role. Green, former No. 1 Evan Mobley, and fellow top-3 member Cade Cunningham have all scored a grade of 97, putting them all in the category of No. 1 candidates.

