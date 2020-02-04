        <
          Behind the bracket: ACC could reach a new low

          Roy Williams and the North Carolina Tar Heels could miss the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2010. Grant Halverson/Getty Images
          7:00 AM ET
          • Joe LunardiSenior Writer, ESPN.com
          If the season ended today, the ACC would make the wrong kind of history. The conference -- which dominates the NCAA tournament record book for all-time appearances, winning percentage, No. 1 seeds and Final Four teams -- would equal its lowest bid total of the modern era.

          The ACC got just three teams apiece in the 1999 and 2000 tournaments. With NC State sliding out of this year's projected field over the weekend and defending champion Virginia not quite back in (team No. 69 as of this writing), the ACC is again sitting on only three possible entries for the 2020 bracket. All three -- Louisville, Duke and Florida State -- are good enough to play in April, but that won't help the remaining 80% of the conference as they sit by their televisions.

