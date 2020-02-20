The stage is set for the biggest game of the college basketball season up to this point: No. 3 Kansas at No. 1 Baylor on Saturday (noon ET, ESPN). Baylor has won 23 straight games since an early November loss to Washington, setting a Big 12 record by beating Oklahoma on Tuesday night. Meanwhile, Kansas has won 11 games in a row since falling at home to Baylor on Jan. 11.

Saturday's game will have ramifications for the Big 12 regular-season title race and the 1-seed discussion for the NCAA tournament. The winner could have the inside track for the overall 1-seed come Selection Sunday.

Every team in the Big 12 plays every other team in the league twice per season, so the teams and coaches are very familiar. For that reason, I reached out to a handful of coaches around the conference to break down the game -- and give predictions for Saturday.