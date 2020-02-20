        <
        >
          EXCLUSIVE CONTENT
          Get ESPN+

          Baylor-Kansas confidential -- Coaches weigh in on epic Big 12 matchup

          Jared Butler scored 22 points and tallied three assists when Baylor and Kansas first met in January. Jamie Squire/Getty Images
          7:00 AM ET
          • Jeff BorzelloESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Basketball recruiting insider.
            • Joined ESPN in 2014.
            • Graduate of University of Delaware.
            Follow on Twitter

          The stage is set for the biggest game of the college basketball season up to this point: No. 3 Kansas at No. 1 Baylor on Saturday (noon ET, ESPN). Baylor has won 23 straight games since an early November loss to Washington, setting a Big 12 record by beating Oklahoma on Tuesday night. Meanwhile, Kansas has won 11 games in a row since falling at home to Baylor on Jan. 11.

          Saturday's game will have ramifications for the Big 12 regular-season title race and the 1-seed discussion for the NCAA tournament. The winner could have the inside track for the overall 1-seed come Selection Sunday.

          Every team in the Big 12 plays every other team in the league twice per season, so the teams and coaches are very familiar. For that reason, I reached out to a handful of coaches around the conference to break down the game -- and give predictions for Saturday.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices