When we look back at the class of 2020, we'll be reflecting on one of the better classes of the decade. While it's natural to first look at the top of the class to see its star power, there are additional prospects who made substantial progress and contributed to the exciting nature of the class. Here are six prospects who made notable moves inside the ESPN 100 for our final ranking of this group:

ESPN + Subscribe to ESPN+ to get access to all premium articles, Fantasy tools, plus thousands of your favorite sporting events and ESPN+ originals for just $4.99/mo. Subscribe Now Already an ESPN+ subscriber? Log in here.