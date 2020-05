The final ESPN 100 for the Class of 2020 is now live and with it the last version of 2021's ESPN 60 and 2022's ESPN 25 before those lists expand to 100 and 60, respectively. The final months of the high school season saw a handful of prospects who demanded inclusion now rather than later and so, with that, here are five new names to know across updated national rankings:

ESPN + Subscribe to ESPN+ to get access to all premium articles, Fantasy tools, plus thousands of your favorite sporting events and ESPN+ originals for just $4.99/mo. Subscribe Now Already an ESPN+ subscriber? Log in here.