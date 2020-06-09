Predicting where the top 2021 men's college basketball recruits will commit

The high school Class of 2021 arguably will be the most under-recruited college basketball class in recent memory. No April evaluation period, no June evaluation period, no July evaluation period -- and who knows what the high school season will look like? There's also the question of campus visits and when players will be able to travel and see potential schools.

All that adds up to plenty of uncertainty regarding the recruitment of 2021 prospects, while the added option of the G-League provides another wrinkle when attempting to handicap some of these battles.

It's still very early for most of these recruitments, so it's going to be hard to make an educated decision on where each of these players will end up. But tiers and top groups are beginning to develop.