Meet the No. 1 prospects in the 2021, 2022 and 2023 recruiting classes

With new player rankings comes excitement, as well as important new names to know at the top of the ESPN 100, ESPN 60 and ESPN 25 rankings. Though the name of 2022 standout Emoni Bates will be familiar to anyone who casually follows high school basketball or college basketball recruiting, our two other No. 1s -- 2021 pacesetter Chet Holmgren and 2023 leader D.J. Wagner -- might be less known to readers.

So let us meet all of the No. 1 prospects, shall we?

2021: Chet Holmgren (C, 7-0, 200, Minnehana/Minneapolis, Minnesota)

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

With the recent graduation and reclassification of Jonathan Kuminga, who was considered the top prospect in the rising senior class, Holmgren takes over the No. 1 spot in 2021.