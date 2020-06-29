Emoni Bates is the first sophomore to ever win the Gatorade National Boys Basketball Player of the Year award. See why with his electrifying mixtape. (1:32)

We now know the near-term plans of the nation's best high school basketball player.

Emoni Bates, considered one of the best high school prospects since LeBron James, announced Monday that he will attend a new prep school launched by his father, Elgin, before playing at Michigan State. "I'm not sure what the future may hold, but as of right now I'll be committing to Michigan State University," Bates said on SportsCenter.

There are a lot of moving parts. Bates has always been viewed as a preps-to-pros candidate, unlikely to ever play a minute of college basketball. Has that changed? Will he graduate high school in 2022, as currently scheduled, or will he move up the timeline? And why is this such a big deal?

Let's answer those questions and more.

Emoni Bates enters what could be his final year of high school with a reputation as a generational talent. Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire

Is Bates ever actually going to play at Michigan State?