2021 men's college basketball recruiting class rankings: Oregon, Duke start on top

While there hasn't been a college basketball game since March, the sport hasn't completely shut down. Recruiting didn't skip a beat, despite coaches not being able to see prospects in person and being forced to conduct recruitments entirely via phone and video. The 2021 class is still relatively on pace with previous classes, as 70 prospects in the ESPN 100 are already committed. So we have a strong idea of how the top recruiting classes in the country are going to stack up.

That said, there's a long way to go before the dust settles in the 2021 class rankings. While only 30 ESPN 100 prospects are still available, 10 of them are ranked in the top 19.

Oregon sits atop the rankings right now, but what are the three big storylines to watch moving forward?

Where's Kentucky? It's very noticeable that the Wildcats are not in the rankings right now. They've been in the top two in all but one season under coach John Calipari (when they were No. 3 in 2019), and they had the top class last year. But only Nolan Hickman (No. 61) is currently committed. The Wildcats will rise quickly in the coming weeks, though. They're heavily in the mix for top-35 prospects Jaden Hardy, Moussa Diabate, Hunter Sallis, Daimion Collins and Bryce Hopkins, along with potential reclassification candidate Skyy Clark.