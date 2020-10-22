Last week the NCAA announced all athletes who participate in winter sports in 2020-21 will be granted an extra year of eligibility. The move was widely praised as the right thing to do, and many observers also noted that this fifth year will require coaches to adopt creative strategies in terms of roster management.

One additional, if subsidiary, consequence is that longer playing careers will have the potential to rewrite the NCAA record book. Career marks in individual statistics like points, made 3-pointers, assists and steals could all be in jeopardy in the 2020s. Other records, however, appear relatively safe even with players potentially logging over 190 career games.

Let's start with the mother of all individual career records in college basketball -- points.