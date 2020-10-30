How good does Olivier Sarr make Kentucky basketball?

College basketball doesn't normally see national championship-shifting personnel moves this late in the offseason, but Kentucky receiving a waiver for Wake Forest transfer Olivier Sarr -- and Rhode Island transfer Jacob Toppin -- to play immediately this season potentially fits the bill. The Wildcats' national title odds got shorter and they rose from No. 12 to No. 5 in ESPN's Way-Too-Early Top 25 rankings.

But is all that warranted?

I talked to coaches in the ACC, SEC and around the country to get a feel for how Sarr will impact Kentucky and how the Wildcats might stack up heading into the season.

Sarr's impact on Kentucky

Sarr, a 7-foot center from France, was a third-team All-ACC performer last season at Wake Forest, averaging 13.7 points and 9.0 rebounds. He was dominant late in the season, scoring 25 points in a win over Duke and following that up with 30 points and 17 rebounds against Notre Dame.

He was my No. 1 transfer last spring, and he's being counted on to make an immediate impact for Kentucky and start at the five spot.